Russia hopes efforts to revive 2015 Iran nuclear deal to resume after Nowruz - TASS

Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

March 21 (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador said on Monday he hoped that efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear accord would resume after the Nowruz Persian New Year holidays, TASS news agency reported.

Efforts to clinch a new deal have been left in limbo after a last-minute demand by Russia, which now at odds with the West over its invasion of Ukraine, forced world powers to pause talks for despite having a largely completed text.

"Immediately after that, I really hope the negotiation process will resume," Russia's ambassador to Iran, Levan Dzhagaryan, was quoted as saying.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Conor Humphries

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.