Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani during a video conference call, dedicated to the conflict in Syria, in Moscow, Russia July 1, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW, July 8 (Reuters) - Russia, Iran and Turkey will continue to cooperate in Syria to decisively defeat Islamic State and other militants, the RIA news agency cited a joint statement by the nations as saying on Thursday.

The three powers were at international talks in Kazakhstan's city of Nur-Sultan to discuss the Syria conflict.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; writing by Tom Balmforth

