Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Russian firefighting plane crashes in Turkey, eight killed - Ifax

1 minute read

MOSCOW/ANKARA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Eight people were killed when a Russian firefighting Be-200 plane crashed in Turkey on Saturday, the Russian defence ministry was cited by Interfax news agency as saying.

The Russian military said last month a Be-200, part of the Russian naval air forces, had been sent to help Turkey fight wildfires raging through southern coastal regions.

Turkey has been fighting the fires for the past two weeks, with most of them now brought under control.

"Five crew members from Russian military personnel and three citizens of Turkey who were spotting fire centres were killed," the ministry said.

The Turkish defence ministry said another military plane and a helicopter were dispatched to the scene to help with the search operation.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova in Moscow and Ece Toksabay in Ankara; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 12:09 PM UTC

At least 44 killed in Turkey flood as search for missing continues

Families of those missing after Turkey's worst floods in years anxiously watched rescue teams search buildings on Saturday, fearing the death toll from the raging torrents could rise further.

Middle East
Iran orders travel ban and shutdown amid COVID surge
Middle East
Nobody running Lebanon, says central bank boss
Middle East
Lebanese leaders at loggerheads as fuel crisis worsens
Middle East
Russian firefighting plane crashes in Turkey, eight killed - Ifax

Eight people were killed when a Russian firefighting Be-200 plane crashed in Turkey on Saturday, the Russian defence ministry was cited by Interfax news agency as saying.