Russia says Iran nuclear deal is 'within reach' -TASS

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov arrives for a meeting with U.S. special envoy Marshall Billingslea in Vienna, Austria June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

MOSCOW, June 25 (Reuters) - Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said of Friday a nuclear deal with Iran is "within reach", the TASS news agency cited him as saying.

Iran and six world powers adjourned nuclear talks on Sunday for consultations in their capitals. read more

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alison Williams

