Middle East
Russia says Iran nuclear deal is 'within reach' -TASS
MOSCOW, June 25 (Reuters) - Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said of Friday a nuclear deal with Iran is "within reach", the TASS news agency cited him as saying.
Iran and six world powers adjourned nuclear talks on Sunday for consultations in their capitals. read more
