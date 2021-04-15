Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russia says Moscow will respond to U.S. sanctions, summons U.S. envoy

Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday it was "unavoidable" that Moscow would respond to new U.S. sanctions and that it had called in Washington's ambassador in Moscow for "tough talks".

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday authorised his government to sanction any sector of the Russian economy, including moves that may restrict Russia's ability to issue sovereign debt, to punish Moscow for interfering in the 2020 U.S. election - allegations Russia denies.

