Russia says Syria destroys 10 of 12 Israeli missiles fired at Homs province- RIA

MOSCOW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Syrian armed forces destroyed 10 of 12 missiles fired by Israeli F-16 fighter jets towards Syrian territory, RIA news agency cited a Russian senior military officer as saying on Wednesday.

According to the news agency, rear-admiral Vadim Kulit said the guided missiles were destroyed by Russian Buk-M2E and Pantsir-S complexes last night.

He said six F-16 fighters launched the strikes on Syria's Homs province from Lebanon's airspace, while one Syrian serviceman was injured.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin

