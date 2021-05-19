Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
A senior Russian official warned Israel's ambassador on Wednesday that actions that led to a further increase in civilian casualties in Gaza were unacceptable, Russia's foreign ministry said.

Israel said on Wednesday it was not setting a timeframe for an end to hostilities with Gaza as its military pounded the Palestinian enclave with air strikes and Hamas militants unleashed new cross-border rocket attacks. read more

