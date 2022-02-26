Russia tells Turkey it is ready to work with "constructive forces" on Ukraine - Ifax

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Vladislav Deinego, head of the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic, and Sergei Peresada, deputy head of the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, in Moscow, Russia February 25, 2022. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russia is ready to work closely with all constructive forces for the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis in the interests of peace and stability, the Interfax news agency quoted Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Saturday.

Lavrov made the comments in a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Catherine Evans Writing by Olzhas Auyezov

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.