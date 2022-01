Russian envoy discusses Syria with Saudi crown prince - Saudi TV

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks during the Gulf Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 14, 2021. Bandar Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday discussed developments in Syria with Russia's special envoy, Saudi state TV reported.

The Russian official, Alexander Lavrentiev, is visiting the kingdom, the channel said.

Russia and Iran are providing critical military and political support to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while Saudi Arabia has backed some of his opponents.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Alison Williams

