Russian forces in Syria shot down two drones aimed at air base - Interfax

OTTAWA, July 20 (Reuters) - Russian forces in Syria on Wednesday shot down two drones that fired at its military base at Hmeimim, Interfax news agency cited a defence official as saying.

The official said there had been no casualties or damage.

Russia launched a military campaign in 2015 that helped turn the tide in a civil war in favour of President Bashar al-Assad.

