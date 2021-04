A Ukrainian service member walks along fighting positions on the contact line with Russian-backed separatist rebels near the town of Avdiivka in Donetsk Region, Ukraine February 13, 2021. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko/File Photo

The Pentagon said on Monday that Russia's military buildup near Ukraine was larger than that in 2014.

"It is certainly bigger than the one in 2014," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said, but declined to provide a specific number.

He added it was not clear the movement of troops was for training purposes.

