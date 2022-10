Russian military plane crashes into residential building in Irkutsk - regional governor

Oct 23 (Reuters) - A Russian military plane crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk on Sunday, the region's governor said.

In a post on Telegram, Irkutsk governor Igor Kobzev said the plane crashed into a two-storey house in the city. He said he was on site, and had no information about casualties.

It was the second such incident in six days. Last Monday, a Sukhoi Su-34 fighter plane crashed into an apartment block in the southern city of Yeysk, near Ukraine, and at least 15 people were killed.

Russian news agencies said the plane in Sunday's incident was an Su-30. In a statement, the emergency situations ministry said the plane crashed during a test flight.

Footage shared on social media showed what appeared to be several buildings on fire.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters, Editing by William Maclean











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.