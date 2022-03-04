1 minute read
Russia's envoy sees Iran deal in middle of next week
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
VIENNA, March 4 (Reuters) - Russia's chief negotiator in talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between world powers and Iran said on Friday that he thought a deal was possible in the middle of next week.
"As far as I know, the Iranians are not ready for direct talks (with the United States)," Mikhail Ulyanov told reporters. "We will have a deal maybe in the middle of next week. We are talking about the last efforts before crossing the finish line."
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; writing by John Irish; editing by Francois Murphy
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.