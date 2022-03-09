1 minute read
Russia's Lavrov arrives in Turkey for talks with Ukraine counterpart
ANTALYA, Turkey, March 9 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov arrived after a flight to Turkey's southern city of Antalya on Wednesday, according to a Reuters witness, ahead of planned talks Thursday with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.
The meeting would be the first between the nations' top diplomats since Russia invaded Ukraine two weeks ago.
