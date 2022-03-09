Russia's Lavrov arrives in Turkey for talks with Ukraine counterpart

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference following talks with his Kyrgyz counterpart Ruslan Kazakbayev in Moscow, Russia March 5, 2022. Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool via REUTERS

ANTALYA, Turkey, March 9 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov arrived after a flight to Turkey's southern city of Antalya on Wednesday, according to a Reuters witness, ahead of planned talks Thursday with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

The meeting would be the first between the nations' top diplomats since Russia invaded Ukraine two weeks ago.

Reporting by Umit Ozdal; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chris Reese

