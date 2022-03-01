Russia's Putin, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince pledge to continue coordination in energy

Russian President Vladimir Putin (2nd R) and Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (2nd L) of the United Arab Emirates attend a signing ceremony following the talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia June 1, 2018. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, in a phone call on Tuesday, discussed the OPEC+ oil deal and pledged to continue coordination on global energy markets, Russian news agencies reported.

The OPEC+ group of leading oil producers is due to meet online on Wednesday in order to discuss its further oil output policy.

