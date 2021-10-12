Middle East
Russia's Putin to host Israel's Bennett for Iran talks next week
JERUSALEM, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will host Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for talks on Iran's nuclear programme and other regional security issues, Bennett's office said on Tuesday.
The meeting, held at Putin's invitation, will take place in Sochi on Oct. 22, the Israeli statement said.
