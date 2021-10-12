Skip to main content

Middle East

Russia's Putin to host Israel's Bennett for Iran talks next week

1 minute read

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link at his residence outside Moscow, Russia October 11, 2021. Sputnik/Evgeniy Paulin/Kremlin via REUTERS

JERUSALEM, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will host Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for talks on Iran's nuclear programme and other regional security issues, Bennett's office said on Tuesday.

The meeting, held at Putin's invitation, will take place in Sochi on Oct. 22, the Israeli statement said.

Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 9:56 AM UTC

Beirut blast probe frozen again as judge issues arrest warrant

The probe into the catastrophic Beirut port explosion was frozen on Tuesday for the second time in less than three weeks after two politicians wanted for questioning filed a new complaint against the lead investigator, a judicial source said.

Middle East
Cleric Sadr wins Iraq vote, former PM Maliki close behind -officials
Middle East
Ancient factory exposes secrets of winemaking in the Holy Land
Middle East
Health activists fight stigma to raise breast cancer awareness in Gaza
Middle East
Qatari official says recognising Taliban government not a priority