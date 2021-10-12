Russia's Putin to host Israel's Bennett for Iran talks next week

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link at his residence outside Moscow, Russia October 11, 2021. Sputnik/Evgeniy Paulin/Kremlin via REUTERS

JERUSALEM, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will host Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for talks on Iran's nuclear programme and other regional security issues, Bennett's office said on Tuesday.

The meeting, held at Putin's invitation, will take place in Sochi on Oct. 22, the Israeli statement said.

Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.