Russia's Putin and Israel's Bennett discuss Ukraine by phone, says Kremlin

1 minute read

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Sochi, Russia October 22, 2021. Sputnik/Evgeny Biyatov/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett discussed on Wednesday Moscow's military operation in Ukraine in a phone call initiated by the Israeli side, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin told Bennett that taking into account Moscow's security interests was among the key conditions for settling the conflict, the Kremlin said, adding the two leaders agreed to continue personal contacts.

Reporting by Reuters

