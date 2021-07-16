Russia's VTB says Abu Dhabi's ADIA now holds 1.2% voting stake in the bank

MOSCOW, July 16 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, has become a minority shareholder in Russia's state-owned VTB Bank (VTBR.MM), holding a 1.2% voting stake, VTB said on Friday.

The market value of the stake is estimated at around 7.3 billion roubles ($98.34 million), VTB said.

($1 = 74.2300 roubles)

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova

