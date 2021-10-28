Middle East
SABIC carbon neutrality could cost up to $4 bln, says CEO
DUBAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries Corp's (SABIC) chief executive, Yousef Abdullah al-Benyan, on Thursday said it will cost the company $3 billion to $4 billion to achieve its carbon emissions neutrality target.
The company on Saturday announced plans to meet carbon neutrality by 2050. read more
"We anticipate this will initially cost between $3bln to $4 bln," al-Benyan said in a news conference after the company published third-quarter financial results.
Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh Editing by David Goodman
