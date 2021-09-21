Skip to main content

Middle East

Saipem signs deal to set up newco with Saudi Aramco

1 minute read

A staff member is seen on the Saipem 10000 deepwater drillship in Genoa's harbour, Italy, November 19, 2015. Picture taken November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/File Photo

MILAN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Italian energy services group Saipem (SPMI.MI) said it signed an agreement with Saudi Aramco to look into setting up a company to do engineering and construction (E&C) work in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement Saipem said the new company would carry out E&C activity in the energy and infrastructure industrial sector.

The agreement, signed on September 7, is part of Saudi Aramco's Namaat Investment Industrial Program.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Giulia Segreti

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 3:09 AM UTC

No ministers' meeting on Iran nuclear deal at U.N., says EU's Borrell

Ministers from Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia will not meet with Iran at the United Nations this week to discuss a return to nuclear deal talks, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters on Monday.

Middle East
World powers to meet with Iran at U.N. to push for return to nuclear talks -France
Middle East
Lebanon's international creditors urge new govt to begin debt restructuring talks
Middle East
Lebanon government wins confidence vote as parliament hit by power cut
Middle East
Low gas prices were not sustainable, UAE minister says