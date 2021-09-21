Saipem signs deal to set up newco with Saudi Aramco

A staff member is seen on the Saipem 10000 deepwater drillship in Genoa's harbour, Italy, November 19, 2015. Picture taken November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/File Photo

MILAN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Italian energy services group Saipem (SPMI.MI) said it signed an agreement with Saudi Aramco to look into setting up a company to do engineering and construction (E&C) work in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement Saipem said the new company would carry out E&C activity in the energy and infrastructure industrial sector.

The agreement, signed on September 7, is part of Saudi Aramco's Namaat Investment Industrial Program.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Giulia Segreti

