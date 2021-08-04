Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

S.Arabia says Hezbollah power a major cause of Lebanon's crisis

1 minute read

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud speaks during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri/File Photo

CAIRO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Wednesday the insistence of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group on imposing its will in Lebanon was a major reason for the country's crisis, according to Saudi state TV and a foreign ministry statement.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud also said Riyadh was concerned that no tangible results had been reached in investigations into the Beirut port explosion that devastated swathes of the capital a year ago. He said any assistance to Lebanon would be linked to serious reforms there.

A donor conference to raise emergency aid for Lebanon's crippled economy on Wednesday raised $370 million, French President Emmanuel Macron's office said.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 5:45 PM UTCTwo rockets from Lebanon hit Israel, drawing Israeli retaliation

Two rockets launched from Lebanon on Wednesday struck Israel, which responded with artillery fire amid heightened regional tensions over an alleged Iranian attack on an oil tanker in the Gulf last week.

Middle EastLebanese demand justice on anniversary of port blast
Middle EastPope, on anniversary of Beirut blast, promises Lebanon visit
Middle EastHijacking ends in Arabian Sea, says UKMTO, as Oman identifies tanker involved
Middle EastDubai airport expects passenger surge as UAE eases travel curbs