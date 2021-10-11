Skip to main content

Middle East

Saudi ACWA Power International shares jump 30% over listing price in debut

1 minute read

Saudi woman walks at the Saudi stock market (Tadawul), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri//File Photo

DUBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Shares in utility Saudi Arabian developer ACWA Power International jumped 30% above its listing price on its Riyadh market debut on Monday.

ACWA's shares rose to 72.80 Saudi riyals ($19.41) in early trading, compared with the price at its initial public offering (IPO) of 56 riyals a share.

ACWA, responsible for building renewable projects in the kingdom, priced its IPO at the top of the range last month, successfully raising $1.2 billion from investors.

It was the kingdom's biggest public share sale since Saudi Aramco's (2222.SE) $29.4 billion IPO in 2019.

($1 = 3.7503 riyals)

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Edmund Blair

