Middle East
Saudi aims for GDP to reach $1.7 trillion - state TV
1 minute read
DUBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia wants its economic output to reach 6.4 trillion riyals ($1.71 trillion), Saudi state TV cited Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih as saying on Wednesday.
The minister was speaking about the kingdom's economic development strategy to year 2030, the channel said.
($1 = 3.7506 riyals)
Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli and Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Alison Williams
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.