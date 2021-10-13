Saudi aims for GDP to reach $1.7 trillion - state TV

Cars drive past the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser/File Photo

DUBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia wants its economic output to reach 6.4 trillion riyals ($1.71 trillion), Saudi state TV cited Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih as saying on Wednesday.

The minister was speaking about the kingdom's economic development strategy to year 2030, the channel said.

($1 = 3.7506 riyals)

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli and Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.