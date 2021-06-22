Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Saudi air defences destroy Houthi drone heading towards Khamis Mushait - state TV

CAIRO, June 22 (Reuters) - Saudi air defences destroyed on Tuesday an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement towards the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, Saudi state TV reported.

It cited a statement by the Saudi-led coalition that is fighting the Houthis in Yemen.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Gareth Jones

