Saudi air defences destroy Houthi drones -state TV

1 minute read
March 25 (Reuters) - Saudi air defences early on Friday destroyed six explosives-laden drones launched by Yemen's Houthis toward the south of the kingdom, Saudi state television said.

There was no immediate confirmation of the report from the Iran-aligned Houthis.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Jason Neely

