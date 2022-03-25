Saudi air defences destroy Houthi drones -state TV

March 25 (Reuters) - Saudi air defences early on Friday destroyed six explosives-laden drones launched by Yemen's Houthis toward the south of the kingdom, Saudi state television said.

There was no immediate confirmation of the report from the Iran-aligned Houthis.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.