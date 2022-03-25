1 minute read
Saudi air defences destroy Houthi drones -state TV
March 25 (Reuters) - Saudi air defences early on Friday destroyed six explosives-laden drones launched by Yemen's Houthis toward the south of the kingdom, Saudi state television said.
There was no immediate confirmation of the report from the Iran-aligned Houthis.
Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Jason Neely
