Saudi air defences intercept and destroy drone launched toward Abha airport -SPA

A Saudi security officer walks past the Saudi Arabia's Abha airport, after it was attacked by Yemen's Houthi group in Abha, Saudi Arabia June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Faisal al Nasser

CAIRO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed an explosives-laden drone targeting Abha International Airport in the southwestern part of the kingdom, the state news agency said on Saturday, citing the Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen.

The coalition, which intervened in Yemen in March 2015, has often retaliated against cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia with air strikes in Yemen.

Reporting by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Writing by Enas Alashray Editing by Gareth Jones

