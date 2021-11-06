Middle East
Saudi air defences intercept and destroy drone launched toward Abha airport -SPA
1 minute read
CAIRO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed an explosives-laden drone targeting Abha International Airport in the southwestern part of the kingdom, the state news agency said on Saturday, citing the Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen.
The coalition, which intervened in Yemen in March 2015, has often retaliated against cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia with air strikes in Yemen.
Reporting by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Writing by Enas Alashray Editing by Gareth Jones
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.