Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Saudi air defences intercept drone launched by Yemen's Houthis - Al Arabiya TV

1 minute read

DUBAI, June 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's air defences intercepted a drone launched by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group on Thursday toward Khamis Mushait, home to the main Saudi air base in the border region, Saudi state TV reported.

A Houthi spokesman said on Twitter his group launched two drones at military positions inside the Abha International Airport, west of Khamis Mushait.

A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Houthis ousted the country's internationally-recognized government from Sanaa, the capital.

Oman, which has a border with Saudi Arabia and Yemen, recently stepped up efforts to persuade the parties to agree on a ceasefire deal.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 12:05 PM UTC‘Financial surrealism’: Lebanese opt for beer over banks

Faced with the choice of leaving their savings stuck in the bank or investing them at a huge loss, some Lebanese people are opting to take a punt. For them, it's the only sensible option in a financial system warped by crisis.

Middle EastExplainer: Lebanon's financial meltdown and how it happened
Middle EastLebanon's banks stuck in reverse: jobs go, lending dives
Middle EastRoadblocks upend Palestinian family's life in East Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah
Middle EastTunisians on the margins find escape in ram fighting