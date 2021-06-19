Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Saudi air defences intercept Houthi armed drone, says state TV

DUBAI, June 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian air defences on Saturday destroyed an armed drone launched by Yemen's Houthi movement towards Khamis Mushait in the south of the kingdom, state television cited a Saudi-led coalition as saying.

The Houthi military spokesman said on Twitter that the drone was launched at a military base in Khamis Mushait.

The Iran-aligned movement has frequently targeted Khamis Mushait and other Saudi cities along the border in the more than six-year war.

A military coalition led by Riyadh intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed, internationally recognised government from the capital Sanaa.

