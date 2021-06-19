Saudi air defences intercept Houthi armed drone, says state TV

DUBAI, June 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian air defences on Saturday destroyed an armed drone launched by Yemen's Houthi movement towards Khamis Mushait in the south of the kingdom, state television cited a Saudi-led coalition as saying.

The Houthi military spokesman said on Twitter that the drone was launched at a military base in Khamis Mushait.

The Iran-aligned movement has frequently targeted Khamis Mushait and other Saudi cities along the border in the more than six-year war.

A military coalition led by Riyadh intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed, internationally recognised government from the capital Sanaa.

Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.