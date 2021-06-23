Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

Saudi air defenses destroy drone launched by Yemen's Houthis - state TV

DUBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's air defenses destroyed on Wednesday an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen's Houthis toward the province of Jizan in the south of the kingdom, Saudi state TV said.

The Houthis did not confirm immediately the report which cited a statement from the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Yemeni group.

The Houthis frequently target the southern regions of Saudi Arabia, and sometimes major cities like Riyadh and Jeddah, with drones and missiles.

A military coalition led by Riyadh intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed, internationally recognized government from the capital Sanaa.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Toby Chopra

