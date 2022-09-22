1 minute read
Saudi appoints female new head of its human rights watchdog - state media
Sept 22 (Reuters) - Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz issued a royal decree on Thursday appointing Hala al-Tuwaijiri as the new head of the country's Human Rights Commission with the rank of minister, replacing Awwad bin Saleh al-Awwad.
Reporting by Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Alex Richardson
