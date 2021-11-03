Saudi approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for age group 5-11

Syringe and vial labelled "coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" and small toy figures are seen front of displayed new Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

CAIRO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Saudi Food and Drug Authority said on Wednesday it had given its approval to use Pfizer's (PFE.N) COVID-19 vaccine for those between five and eleven years of age.

The authority added in a statement its decision was "based on data provided by the company, which showed the vaccine met the special regulatory requirements".

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba Writing by Ahmad Elhamy Editing by Peter Graff

