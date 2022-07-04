Saudi Arabia allocates $5 bln to tackle rising prices

July 4 (Reuters) - The Saudi king has ordered the allocation of 20 billion riyals ($5.33 billion) to tackle the effects of the rising global prices, state news agency SPA reported on Monday.

Half of the allocated money will go to social insurance beneficiaries and the Citizen Account Program, it added.

($1 = 3.7527 riyals)

Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy; writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

