Saudi Arabia allocates $7.8 bln worth of investments for Expo 2030 -state media

CAIRO, June 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has allocated $7.8 billion worth of investments for Expo 2030, state news agency SPA reported early on Wednesday.

"I highlighted the Kingdom’s investment of $7.8 billion in the Expo and the opportunities and enriched experience available to international companies," Saudi investment minister Khalid al-Falih said, as Riyadh made its bid for hosting the coming issue of Expo 2030.

