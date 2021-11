Saudi Arabia to allow more digital banks, central bank governor says

Saudi Central Bank Governor Fahad al-Mubarak speaks during a news conference in Riyadh March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser/File Photo

DUBAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will give operating licences to more digital banks, Central Bank Governor Fahad al-Mubarak said on Thursday at a financial forum in Riyadh.

The kingdom this year issued licences for its first digital banks, STC Bank and Saudi Digital Bank. read more

Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi Writing by Davide Barbuscia Editing by David Goodman

