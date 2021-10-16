Skip to main content

Middle East

Saudi Arabia to allow sports fans to attend full-capacity events

Soccer Football - World Cup Qualifiers Asia - Round 2 - Group D - Saudi Arabia v Palestine - King Saud University Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - March 30, 2021 Fans inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's sports fans will be allowed to attend full-capacity events at all stadiums and other sports facilities starting on Sunday, the country's ministry of sports announced in a statement on Saturday.

Stadiums and other sports facilities will limit entry to fans who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the kingdom, the ministry said.

On Friday, the interior ministry said Saudi Arabia would ease COVID-19 curbs beginning on Sunday, the interior ministry said on Friday, in response to a sharp drop in the daily number of infections and what it characterized as a considerable development in vaccinations.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolbad; editing by Jonathan Oatis

