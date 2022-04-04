Skip to main content
Saudi Arabia approves loans worth 434 million Riyals to boost agricultural sector

1 minute read

A Saudi farmer plucks rice plantation, known as "Hassawi Rice" in a rice field in Al-Ahsa, Saudi Arabia, September 10, 2020. Picture taken September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

CAIRO, April 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Agricultural Development Fund (ADF) approved loans worth 434 million Riyals ($115.69 million) to boost performance and production of the agricultural sector.

The decision came during the fund's first meeting of the current fiscal year.

($1 = 3.7513 Riyals)

