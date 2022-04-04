1 minute read
Saudi Arabia approves loans worth 434 million Riyals to boost agricultural sector
CAIRO, April 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Agricultural Development Fund (ADF) approved loans worth 434 million Riyals ($115.69 million) to boost performance and production of the agricultural sector.
The decision came during the fund's first meeting of the current fiscal year.
($1 = 3.7513 Riyals)
Reporting by Lilian Wagdy Editing by Chris Reese
