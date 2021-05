A Saudi woman waits to get a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

Saudi Arabia will allow entertainment activities to resume for those who are vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, state TV reported on Thursday, as the kingdom relaxes restrictions imposed to check the spread of the disease.

Entertainment venues will be allowed to open at 40% capacity, it said.

