Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud attends a session of the Russian Energy Week International Forum in Moscow, Russia October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

DUBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has stressed the importance of ensuring affordable price for energy at the G20 meeting in Italy, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.

The agency cited comments made on Sunday by Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, Editing by Louise Heavens

