Middle East

Saudi Arabia bans entry from UAE, Vietnam, Ethiopia and Afghanistan -agency

Passengers talk to airline employees at Riyadh International Airport, after Saudi Arabia reopened domestic flights, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri/File Photo

CAIRO, July 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will restrict travel to and entry from Ethiopia, UAE, Vietnam and Afghanistan over coronavirus concerns, the state news agency (WAS) reported on Saturday.

The ban goes into effect on July 4 and will apply to anyone who has been in those four countries within the last 14 days, it said. Saudi citizens returning before Sunday will be exempted.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Ahmed Tolba, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

