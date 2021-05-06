Saudi Arabia has banned imports from 11 poultry plants in Brazil, according to a joint statement from Brazil's agriculture and foreign ministries on Thursday, which noted that no justification for the move was provided.

The Brazilian government said it has initiated talks with Saudi Arabia regarding the bans.

"The Brazilian government was surprised and dismayed by Saudi Arabia's decision to suspend 11 poultry exporting units," the statement said. "There was no prior contact from the Saudi authorities, nor did they give any motivation or justification to support the suspensions."

The Brazilian government said it learned of the suspensions through the publication of a new list of Brazilian plants permitted to export to Saudi Arabia.

Brazil said the new list excluding the 11 plants was issued on Thursday by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.

