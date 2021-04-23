Saudi Arabia said on Friday it was banning fruits and vegetables originating from Lebanon from entering or transiting through the kingdom due to an incrase in drug smuggling, Saudi state media said.

Saudi Arabia said there have been no practical measures taken to stop the smuggling by Lebanese authorities, state news agency SPA said. The ban will start at 0900 local time on Sunday until Lebanese authorities provide "sufficient and reliable" guarantees they will take the necessary measures to stop systematic drug smuggling operations in the kingdom.

There was no immediate comment by Lebanon's government.

