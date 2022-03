Saudi Arabia blacklists 25 people, entities over Yemen financing - state media

CAIRO, March 31 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia added 25 people and entities from different nationalities to the country's terrorism list, saying they are involved in financing Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement, Saudi state media reported on Thursday.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Alaa Swilam, Editing by William Maclean

