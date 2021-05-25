Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Saudi Arabia's National Debt Management Center closed on Tuesday its local issuance for May 2021 of the government's Saudi riyal-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, program at a total of 3.53 billion riyal ($941.36 million), the finance ministry said.

The issuance was divided into two tranches; the first, amounting to 3.305 billion riyal, matures in 2028. The second amounted to 225 million riyal and matures in 2033.

($1 = 3.7499 riyals)

