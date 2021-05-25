Saudi Arabia's National Debt Management Center closed on Tuesday its local issuance for May 2021 of the government's Saudi riyal-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, program at a total of 3.53 billion riyal ($941.36 million), the finance ministry said.

The issuance was divided into two tranches; the first, amounting to 3.305 billion riyal, matures in 2028. The second amounted to 225 million riyal and matures in 2033.

($1 = 3.7499 riyals)

