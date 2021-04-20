Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle EastSaudi Arabia completes mills privatisation

Saudi Grains Organisation (SAGO) said on Tuesday it had sold 100% stakes in the Second Milling Company and the Fourth Milling Company, completing a previously announced privatisation.

The Second Milling Company was sold for 2.13 billion riyals ($568 million) to Abdulaziz Al-Ajlan Sons Company for Commercial and Real Estate Investment, Al-Rajhi International Investment Company, Nadec and Olam International Company (OLAM.SI), a statement said.

The Fourth Milling Company was sold for 859 million riyals Alana International Alliance, Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets Company (4001.SE) and United Feed Industry Company.

The kingdom sold its flour milling business under the country's Vision 2030 aimed at weaning the economy off oil.

($1 = 3.7503 riyals)

