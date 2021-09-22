Skip to main content

Middle East

Saudi Arabia condemns failed coup attempt in Sudan - Al-Arabiya

1 minute read

DUBAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia condemned the failed coup attempt in Sudan, Saudi-owned and Dubai-based Al-Arabiya TV reported on Wednesday, citing the country's foreign ministry.

Sudanese authorities said they had foiled an attempted coup on Tuesday, accusing plotters loyal to ousted president Omar al-Bashir of a failed bid to derail the revolution that removed him from power in 2019 and ushered in a transition to democracy. read more

Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · September 21, 2021 · 7:54 PM UTC

Iran wants nuclear talks that lead to lifting of U.S. sanctions, president says

Iran wants to resume nuclear talks with world powers that would lead to removal of U.S. sanctions, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told the annual U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday as negotiations about reinstating a 2015 nuclear pact have stalled.

Middle East
Military aid for Israel removed from U.S. funding bill, but leadership pledges vote later this week
Middle East
Egypt's former military ruler Tantawi, key figure in 2011, dies at 85
Middle East
Saudi wealth fund PIF to issue green debt soon, says governor
Middle East
Houthis rally in north Yemen as their fighters push south