Saudi Arabia condemns failed coup attempt in Sudan - Al-Arabiya

DUBAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia condemned the failed coup attempt in Sudan, Saudi-owned and Dubai-based Al-Arabiya TV reported on Wednesday, citing the country's foreign ministry.

Sudanese authorities said they had foiled an attempted coup on Tuesday, accusing plotters loyal to ousted president Omar al-Bashir of a failed bid to derail the revolution that removed him from power in 2019 and ushered in a transition to democracy. read more

Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Andrew Heavens

