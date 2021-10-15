Skip to main content

Middle East

Saudi Arabia to ease coronavirus curbs from Oct. 17 - state news agency

1 minute read

A Saudi man wearing a face mask is seen with his luggage as he arrives at the King Khalid International Airport, after Saudi authorities lift the travel ban on its citizens after fourteen months due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will ease COVID-19 curbs from Oct. 17 in response to a sharp drop in daily infections, State News Agency said quoting interior ministry official.

The government will lift social distancing measures and allow full-capacity attendance at the country's two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina, the agency added.

Reporting By Ahmed Tolba and Moaz Abd-Alaziz; editing by John Stonestreet

