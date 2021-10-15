Middle East
Saudi Arabia to ease coronavirus curbs from Oct. 17 - state news agency
Oct 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will ease COVID-19 curbs from Oct. 17 in response to a sharp drop in daily infections, State News Agency said quoting interior ministry official.
The government will lift social distancing measures and allow full-capacity attendance at the country's two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina, the agency added.
Reporting By Ahmed Tolba and Moaz Abd-Alaziz; editing by John Stonestreet
