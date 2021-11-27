Saudi Arabia to ease coronavirus curbs for travellers from all countries

Saudis keeping social distance wait for their turn to check-in their baggages at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

CAIRO, Nov 27 (REUTERS) - Saudi Arabia will allow direct entry to travellers from all countries who have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine starting next Saturday, its interior ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry added the travellers would need to quarantine for three days.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Moataz Abdelrahiem Editing by Mark Potter

