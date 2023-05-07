Saudi Arabia economy grew 3.9% in Q1 compared to last year

Clouds move over the Riyadh skyline
Clouds move over the Riyadh skyline November 17, 2013. Picture taken November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

DUBAI, May 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's economy grew by 3.9% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023, according to initial government estimates of real gross domestic product on Sunday, led by growth in non-oil activities.

Non-oil activities grew by 5.8% in the first quarter from a year prior, the General Authority for Statistics said, citing flash estimates, while oil activities grew by 1.3%.

Government services activities grew by 4.9%, it said.

