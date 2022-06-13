Saudi Arabia ends COVID protective measures

A person waits to receive a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Prince Sultan Complex Health Center, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 13, 2022. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

June 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia announced on Monday the lifting of measures that had been taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the state news agency (SPA) reported, citing an official in the interior ministry.

The measures lifted include the requirement to wear face masks in closed places, with the exception of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque.

