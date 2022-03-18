Saudi Arabia extends Ukrainians' visas on humanitarian grounds - SPA

A young woman holds her Ukrainian passport after arriving with a Ukrainian train transporting hundreds of people fleeing from the Russian invasion, at the train station in Przemysl, Poland, February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

DUBAI, March 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia issued a royal directive extending tourist and business visas of Ukrainian citizens without fees or fines for humanitarian considerations, state news agency SPA said on Friday.

The extension will be automatic without the need to visit the migration authorities.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Lina Najem; Writing Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.