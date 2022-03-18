1 minute read
Saudi Arabia extends Ukrainians' visas on humanitarian grounds - SPA
DUBAI, March 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia issued a royal directive extending tourist and business visas of Ukrainian citizens without fees or fines for humanitarian considerations, state news agency SPA said on Friday.
The extension will be automatic without the need to visit the migration authorities.
Reporting by Lina Najem; Writing Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Christopher Cushing
